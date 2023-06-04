Manchin on Third-Party Presidential Run: ‘Not Ruling Anything In, Not Ruling Anything Out’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he was “not ruling anything in, not ruling anything out” when questioned about whether he would consider a third-party presidential run.

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “You have not ruled it out and taken off the table, is a third-party run in the realm of possibilities?”

Manchin said, “You better have Plan B because if Plan A shows that we’re going to the far reaches of both sides, the far left and the far right, and that people don’t want to go to the far left and the far right, they want to be governed from the middle. I think there is, that you better have that Plan B available and ready to go.”

Manchin said, “I’m not saying who’s it going to include or exclude. I’m saying you better have Plan B ready, Shannon, because that’s what it’s going to take for this country to remain the superpower of the world to give confidence to people around the world that the reserve currency should be the U.S. dollar. That support for freedom and democracy should be the U.S. government and the U.S. Defense Department. We can do that. You can’t do it from the extremes.”

Bream said, “Ruling it out, not ruling it out?”

Manchin said, “Not ruling anything in, not ruling anything out.”

