Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News Saturday that the indictment of former President Donald Trump is meant to serve as a “chilling effect” to stifle those who may want to challenge the government “orthodoxy.”

Moreno said the indictment of Trump serves as the latest instance of a two-tiered justice system.

He explained to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle:

It’s clearly a two-tiered justice system. If you’re a liberal, you’re a leftist, if you’re somebody that agrees that the administrative state should run the country, not elected officials, then you’re going to be somebody that is not chased down by that administrative state. But, if you’re somebody like President Trump, like conservatives who want to dismantle that administrative state, give Americans more freedom and liberty, then you’re going to be prosecuted. That’s the message they’re sending. It’s a chilling effect to anybody that would challenge the government orthodoxy.

Boyle noted that Moreno’s likely opponent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), has enabled the “two-tiered system” of justice.

Moreno said, if elected, he would conduct oversight over the government’s attorney general and others to rein in runaway government. He emphasized that the government controls the “power of the purse” to push for reform in the FBI.

Boyle noted that the “deciding vote” for the Senate majority is likely Brown.

Moreno said the path to recapturing the majority is through Ohio.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

