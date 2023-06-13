Former President Donald Trump stopped at the famous Café Versailles in Miami, where Cuban American supporters sang “Happy Birthday” to him following his arraignment in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Tuesday.

Trump headed to the storied café, a traditional gathering place for events of political significance in the Cuban exile community, right after leaving his arraignment on a 37-count indictment in connection to the classified documents case.

President Trump thanks supporters as he leaves Versailles Restaurant on Calle Ocho in Miami. pic.twitter.com/EZ9WNRqM11 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 13, 2023

Café Versailles serves as a local hub for major protests and spirited debates among locals. It is a staple stop for any presidential candidate who passes through Miami.

Scenes broadcast by WFLA from inside the restaurant show Trump saying “Hello everybody” to a thunderous response from several women: “I love you.”

At one point, what looked to be several spiritual leaders gathered around the 45th president and began praying over him.

President Trump visits Cafe Versailles and is greeted by supporters and the Hispanic community as they prayed with him. They all know this is a witch-hunt! pic.twitter.com/PzNTYCwCoT — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 13, 2023

One man said:

Father, we thank you that you’ve given us President Trump to stand against the [indiscernible] that’s coming against our nation. Father, as Cuban-Americans, we declare communism will not come to our shores. Father, we thank you that you’ve anointed him and called him for this time. In Jesus’s name, Amen.

President Trump stops by Miami cafe after being released from Federal custody, tells people he’s buying their food, and customers ask to pray over him In this battle of good vs. evil, prayer is what we need b/c it works Goodness will win in the end!

pic.twitter.com/Ou8PspVinz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 13, 2023

After the prayer, Trump declared, “Food for everyone!” to a boisterous roar from the cafe.

Some encouraged the 45th president “to keep fighting” before he took a photograph with UFC legend Jorge Masvidal.

BREAKING: MASVIDAL JUST SHOWED UP TO DEFEND TRUMP pic.twitter.com/jo1HSUr36J — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 13, 2023

The crowd also spontaneously burst out in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for the 45th president, who turns 77 tomorrow.

Happy Birthday Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/l8oiMHj8D2 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 13, 2023

“Some birthday,” Trump remarked, adding that “the government is out of control.”

“What a great group of people,” he added, wearing his trademark smile.

President Trump is talking to the press in Miami Cafe 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iMZlAStkMH — Freedom 🇺🇸 (@PU28453638) June 13, 2023

When asked how his court appearance went, Trump said:

I think it’s a rigged deal, here. We have a rigged country. We have a country that’s corrupt, we have a country that’s got no borders, we have a country that’s got nothing but problems. We’re a nation in decline, and then they do this stuff. And you see where the people are. We love the people, you see where they are. You see the crowds and everything else. We are in a country that is in decline like never before and we can’t let it happen.

Trump also noted he would deliver remarks this evening from Bedminster, New Jersey.