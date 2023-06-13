Former President Donald Trump took a hard swipe at prosecutor Jack Smith during his speech at Bedminster Golf Club following his arraignment in Miami on Tuesday, referring to him as a “deranged” thug and “raging luncatic.”

“The prosecutor in our case is a thug,” the president said. “I’ve called him deranged Jack Smith. He’s a behind-the-scenes guy, but his record is absolutely atrocious. He does political hit jobs.”

The former president then recalled Jack Smith’s prosecution of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and how the Supreme Court unanimously overturned his conviction on corruption charges.

“He’s been known to viciously arrest a certain governor. You know the governor, Bob McDonnell of Virginia, and absolutely ruined his life, and the life of his family. Only to have the case overturned eight-nothing by the Supreme Court,” Trump said.

“What these thugs have done to my family is a disgrace,” he added.

Trump: "The prosecutor in the case—I will call it OUR case—is a thug. I've named him Deranged Jack Smith" pic.twitter.com/2xkZ8aHgVo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 14, 2023

Indeed, the Supreme Court in 2016 did overturn Jack Smith’s conviction of McDonnell, arguing that federal prosecutors offered a “boundless” interpretation of the federal bribery statute.

“There is no doubt that this case is distasteful; it may be worse than that. But our concern is not with tawdry tales of Ferraris, Rolexes, and ball gowns. It is instead with the broader legal implications of the Government’s boundless interpretation of the federal bribery statute,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “A more limited interpretation of the term ‘official act’ leaves ample room for prosecuting corruption, while comporting with the text of the statute and the precedent of this Court.”

Later in Trump’s speech, he referred to Jack Smith as a “raging lunatic.”

“He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece. This is the guy I’ve got,” Trump said.

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday afternoon to on 37 counts after the Department of Justice indicted him for allegedly violating the Espionage Act and obstructing justice in his handling of classified documents after exiting the White House.

