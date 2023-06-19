Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) hosted a luau on Capitol Hill on June 14th instead of attending a hearing scheduled at the same time on rural American veterans struggling with drug addiction.

The hearing — which featured two panels — was set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. An online invite for the “Taste of Hawaii” showed it was set to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Hirono did not show up to the hearing but instead attended the luau, according to tweets from her official Twitter account and other accounts.

We enjoyed live music from the D.C. based Aloha Boys and local legend, Amy Hanaialii, who led us all in singing Hawaii Aloha, as well as beautiful lei and lots of special goodies to gift to all those who came. pic.twitter.com/7ctD6rKHhk — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 16, 2023

Taste of Hawaii on the Hill, an awesome event! Great food, good drinks, nice company: Senators from Hawaii and Oregon+President of Hawaii state senate, and Hill staff.#CommunicateXConnect #สื่อสารการทูตไทยเชื่อมไทยสู่สากล #190ThaiUS pic.twitter.com/8HErDwfE3G — Tanee Sangrat (@SangratTanee) June 14, 2023

Taste of Hawaii event at work. This was so cool. I learned a lot. Loved the snacks and music. pic.twitter.com/Tk0mrdNKfi — Dandrige 💛🐝 (@Dandrige12) June 14, 2023

Breitbart News reached out to Hirono’s office but did not get a response.

Committee members in attendance for at least one of the panels included Chairman Jon Tester (D-SD), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Thom Tillis (R-SC), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Maggie Hasan (D-NH), Mike Cassidy (R-LA), Jim Manchin (D-WV), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

One of the witnesses, Chelsea Poisson, an emergency room nurse, epidemiologist, and Army veteran, delivered powerful testimony on her and her family’s personal experience with substance abuse.

At one point, she pulled out all the prescription medications that the VA had prescribed her for conditions she suffered connected to her service.

