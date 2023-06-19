Sen. Mazie Hirono Hosts Capitol Hill Luau, Skips Hearing on Veterans Struggling with Substance Abuse

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) hosted a luau on Capitol Hill instead of attending a hearing scheduled at the same time on rural American veterans struggling with drug addiction.
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) hosted a luau on Capitol Hill on June 14th instead of attending a hearing scheduled at the same time on rural American veterans struggling with drug addiction.

The hearing — which featured two panels — was set to begin at 3 p.m. ET. An online invite for the “Taste of Hawaii” showed it was set to take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Hirono did not show up to the hearing but instead attended the luau, according to tweets from her official Twitter account and other accounts.

Committee members in attendance for at least one of the panels included Chairman Jon Tester (D-SD), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Thom Tillis (R-SC), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Maggie Hasan (D-NH), Mike Cassidy (R-LA), Jim Manchin (D-WV), and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

One of the witnesses, Chelsea Poisson, an emergency room nurse, epidemiologist, and Army veteran, delivered powerful testimony on her and her family’s personal experience with substance abuse.

At one point, she pulled out all the prescription medications that the VA had prescribed her for conditions she suffered connected to her service.

