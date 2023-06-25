House GOP: ‘Almost All’ Migrants at Ports of Entry Are Being Freed into U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is rerouting illegal immigration through Ports of Entry at the United States-Mexico border to give the appearance that the inflow has dropped under his watch, House Republicans say.

Following Biden’s rescinding the public health authority known as Title 42 that helped return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico since 2020, the establishment media and the White House touted a supposed drop in apprehensions along the border.

Under a series of Catch and Release-style programs, though, DHS has funneled tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens through Ports of Entry, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee detailed in a report issued this month:

While the Biden administration is celebrating a reported 25 percent decrease in encounters between Ports of Entry, 35,317 aliens were encountered at Ports of Entry — 17% of the total encounters in May. According to the Office of Field Operations, this is a 20% increase from April 2023 and a staggering 34% increase from January 2023, when the CBP One app was first expanded to non-commercial use. [Emphasis added]

In particular, as the report notes, Biden has deployed the CBP One app that foreign nationals in Mexico are using to schedule appointments at the border for direct release into American communities.

Since its implementation in January, more than 100,000 foreign nationals have entered the U.S. interior through the migrant mobile app — a population equivalent to Tuscaloosa, Alabama and New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Annually, close to half a million foreign nationals will be able to schedule appointments at the border and subsequently get released into the U.S. interior at a 99 percent success rate through the mobile app.

“The increase in Office of Field Operations encounters depicts that once Title 42 ended on May 11, Secretary Mayorkas utilized the CBP One app to shift more, otherwise illegal, aliens to ports of entry in order to make it appear that ‘illegal’ crossings were decreasing,” House Republicans write in the report.

“Almost all of these inadmissible aliens will ultimately be released into the interior, regardless of whether they are granted parole,” they continue.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined in a policy memo to Republicans where he urges them to remind voters that “this situation is outrageous and untenable, and that we can fix it” through a massive increase in deportation powers.

“We can replace the vicious cycle with a virtuous one, in which a clear message goes out to the world that we will defend our sovereign borders and that unlawful entrants will be stopped and deported,” Sessions writes.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.