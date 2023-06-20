President Joe Biden’s CBP One mobile app, whicn allows users to schedule appointments at the United States-Mexico border, has released more than 100,000 foreign nationals into American communities in just five months.

For more than two years, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a number of programs in its expansive catch and release network, including the CBP One mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

In May, DHS announced that the mobile app saw close to 30,000 foreign nationals released into the U.S. interior — indicating that since its implementation in January, more than 100,000 foreign nationals have gained entry to the country through the app.

Though Biden officials have repeatedly claimed that the mobile app has created a “safe, orderly, and humane” process at the border, recent reports detail that foreign nationals using the app are being extorted by Mexican officials.

Likewise, Breitbart News exclusively reported this week that the mobile app is spurring Mexican drug cartel profits to boom as federal immigration officials are taken off the front lines of the border to process thousands of border crossers.

Annually, close to half a million foreign nationals will be able to schedule appointments at the border and subsequently get released into the U.S. interior at a 99 percent success rate through the mobile app.

Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Biden for deploying the mobile app, suggesting it merely encourages and facilitates illegal immigration in violation of federal immigration law.

