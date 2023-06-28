Did Elon Musk Just Trigger a New Netscape Moment?

The following content is sponsored by InvestorPlace.

A small corner of the stock market is poised to go bananas.

In the first few months of 2023, it’s already produced 187 percent, 379 percent, and even 865 percent gains among a slew of stocks, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon. So much so that investing in this corner of the market could be like buying internet stocks in the mid-90s.

How can this be so? Rewind back to 1994: Netscape Communications Corporation launched their groundbreaking browser, opening the gates of the internet to the masses. Before this, the internet was a playground for only the most dedicated tech enthusiasts, but Netscape changed the game. Its user-friendly interface and intuitive navigation system brought a new era of digital communication and collaboration.

And as Netscape’s browser gained traction, it triggered a massive surge in internet adoption…and with it, internet stocks began to soar.

Microsoft, just beginning to take advantage of the internet’s sheer reach, saw their stock value rise by more than 10x in the few years following Netscape’s launch. Oracle, pioneering multimedia applications, enjoyed a staggering 29x return on their stock six years later. Cisco Systems, a key player in the internet trend, saw a colossal 55x return after Netscape’s launch. And today, we find ourselves on the brink of something similar — another seismic “Netscape Moment.”

You see, tech titans Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, alongside other Silicon Valley insiders, have just ignited a new “Netscape moment” for a radical new technology. We’re talking about a technology that Barrons’ says could “upend the world even more than the internet.”

As we speak, this “Netscape moment” is already triggering an astronomical rally among a specific class of stocks, much like the internet stocks in the mid-90s.

If you’re wondering what these stocks are, and how you can get in on the action, you’re in luck.

A legendary investor who called the 2000, 2008, and 2022 crashes has put together a video presentation with details about this technology — including information on how Elon Musk and his Silicon Valley cohorts just triggered another “Netscape Moment” that could create a whirlwind in one corner of the stock market similar to internet stocks in the ’90s.

Get the full story here.