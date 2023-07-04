House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday posted photos on his social media accounts of the Capitol building draped with American flags for the Fourth of July — a stark contrast to images of the White House draped in a Progress Pride flag last month.

McCarthy posted the photos along with the message: “God bless America!”

The photos show five American flags flying above the Capitol’s east entrance.

The images stand in stark contrast to those of the White House last month during “pride month.”

The White House hung a Progress Pride flag between two American flags on its South Portico.

Happy Pride from the White House! pic.twitter.com/fkL3VOf97d — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 11, 2023

The hanging of the Progress Pride flag on the White House stirred controversy around if the White House violated the U.S. Flag Code, which states that the American flag “should be at the center and at the highest point of the group,” according to a report by Reuters.

Peter Keim, a National Flag Foundation (NFF) board member, told Reuters that the “spirit” of the Flag Code was violated since the Progress Pride flag was displayed more prominently than the American flag.

“The Flag Code speaks loud and clear that the American Flag belongs ‘front and center’, the position of superior prominence, when displayed with other flags. No flag should be higher, larger, or forward of the American Flag,” he told Reuters.

For the Fourth of July, the White House hung two American flags on its front, according to photos posted on social media.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.