Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) credited the Trump Administration in part “for the historic and constitutional decisions that we have seen as of late” from the U.S. Supreme Court.

“When you confirm qualified constitutionalists who are devoted to the rule of law to the bench, you get outcomes grounded in the Constitution,” Blackburn said in a statement to Breitbart News on Thursday. “The Trump administration is owed a great deal of credit for the historic and constitutional decisions that we have seen as of late, which restore to the American people the liberty our Constitution promises.”

Blackburn’s statement comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court striking down racial preferences in college admissions last week, a year after it reversed Roe v. Wade and made abortion an issue for states to decide.

Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett cast crucial votes to nix affirmative action in admissions and to reverse Roe – both of which conservatives have attempted to slay for decades.

“As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I recognize the profound importance of supporting nominees at all levels of the justice system who apply the law as written, not those who force their own agenda,” Blackburn, who voted to confirm Barret in 2020, added.

She joins Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in crediting Trump for his appointments of constitutional conservatives.

“President Trump’s selection of three constitutional conservative justices was pivotal to the huge victories we are seeing now,” Daines said in a statement to Breitbart News. “I strongly supported these justices as it was high time the Supreme Court moved from serving liberal whims as another legislative branch of government and instead started following the Constitution as our Founders intended.”

Speaking at the Trump rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday, Graham argued the court “is the most conservative court in my lifetime because of Donald Trump.”

“And I can promise you this, when it comes to Donald Trump, the best is yet to come,” he added.

The three senators have all endorsed Trump, who leads the GOP primary field in Blackburn’s home state of Tennessee by 49 points, according to a poll released Thursday.

Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, shared a similar sentiment to the senators in a statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday.

“This is the best Supreme Court in living memory, rolling back activist decisions like Roe v. Wade, enforcing Second Amendment rights, and striking down unconstitutional racial preferences,” Severino said. “That’s thanks to a President who made it a priority to nominate principled originalists with the courage of their convictions, and a Senate that was willing to fight for the confirmations of those nominees.”