Conservative legal minds and U.S. Senators are lauding former President Donald Trump for his appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court that cast critical votes ending racial bias in college admissions a year after they helped reverse Roe v. Wade.

In a statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino called the current iteration of the court the “best in living memory” and lauded the 45th president’s appointments.

“This is the best Supreme Court in living memory, rolling back activist decisions like Roe v. Wade, enforcing Second Amendment rights, and striking down unconstitutional racial preferences,” Severino said. “That’s thanks to a President who made it a priority to nominate principled originalists with the courage of their convictions, and a Senate that was willing to fight for the confirmations of those nominees.”​

In Thursday’s rulings in a pair of cases that Students for Fair Admissions brought against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, all conservative and moderate justices found that racial preferences in admissions violate the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause, as Breitbart News reported:

The Supreme Court held 6-3 that UNC’s policy is unconstitutional and held the same regarding Harvard’s policy by a 6-2 vote. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson recused herself from the Harvard case.) Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by all the conservative and moderate justices.

Racial preferences had been upheld in admissions since the 1978 court ruling in Regents of the University of California v. Bakke.

In a statement to Breitbart News, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Commission Ken Blackwell said, “Conservative and moderate justices alike agree that equal protection does not allow government schools officials to treat some students better or worse than others solely because of their skin color.”

“This decision is a step closer to realizing Dr. King’s dream of instead judging people by the content of their character,” added Blackwell, a senior fellow for Human Rights and Constitutional Governance at the Family Research Council.

The rulings come after decades of conservative scrutiny of Affirmative Action in college admissions, and a pair of U.S. Senators are crediting Trump and his appointment of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Bret Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett for the reversal.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), praised the 45th president’s appointments, all of whom are in their 50s and could be on the court for decades.

“President Trump’s selection of three constitutional conservative justices was pivotal to the huge victories we are seeing now,” Daines said in a statement to Breitbart News.”I strongly supported these justices as it was high time the Supreme Court moved from serving liberal whims as another legislative branch of government and instead started following the Constitution as our Founders intended.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation process of Justice Barrett, Trump’s final selection to the court during his term. Moreover, he served on the committee during the contentious confirmation process of Justice Kavanaugh, who was subjected to salacious allegations of sexual assault. Speaking Saturday before tens of thousands in Pickens, South Carolina, at the Save America Rally, Graham noted he was on the “frontline of the fight” and praised Trump for his appointments.

“This Supreme Court, ladies, and gentlemen, has made history, and you ought to be damn proud of it,” Graham said. “This is the most conservative court in my lifetime because of Donald Trump. And I can promise you this, when it comes to Donald Trump, the best is yet to come.”

He also called for the party to galvanize behind Trump “because he’s going to be our nominee.”

“And let me tell you what’s at stake. If they win in 2024, they’re going to pack the Supreme Court, so we need to get off our butts and make sure Donald Trump wins,” Graham said.

What is more, the three justices cast key votes in a separate decision that came down on Friday, nixing President Joe Biden’s “student loan forgiveness,” which was really a $430 billion debt transfer.

Speaking in Pickens after Graham, Trump touted his appointments and the subsequent major court rulings that have come down since last year:

We appointed nearly 300 federal judges and three great Supreme Court justices. And this week, those justices ruled to move our country forward with a merit-based system of education. How big is that? Isn’t that big? Isn’t that great? In other words, if you’re a worker and you work very hard in school, you got fantastic marks somebody that hasn’t done nearly as well, who perhaps has not worked nearly as hard, will not be taking your place on a school, college, or at a university… We’re back to the old merit system that built our country. That was a big one. That was a big one. And then yesterday, the Supreme Court also ruled the President Biden is not allowed to wipe out hundreds and hundreds of billions, probably trillions of dollars in student loan debt, which would have been very unfair to the millions and millions of people who have paid their debt through hard work and diligence. They paid their debt off like that man right there and they paid it off and now somebody’s gonna get free rides, no. They ruled against it, 100% against it, amazing. And they also gave religious liberty a tremendous win. You know that. Not to mention the fact that one year ago they ruled against Roe v. Wade, something they said is never going to happen.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement to Breitbart News that last week’s rulings “prove that nobody can even come close to doing what President Trump can and will do for the conservative movement.”

“A big part of President Trump’s successful legacy will be the lasting, generational change he was able to make by nominating Constitutional justices who protect freedom and liberty for all America,” Cheung added.

The Trump-aligned super PAC, MAGA Inc, also provided Breitbart News with a statement from spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, noting that Trump delivered on his promise to appoint constitutional conservative justices to the highest court.

“President Trump promised to nominate constitutionalist Supreme Court Justices and he delivered on that promise, not once, not twice, but three times,” said Leavitt. “His Justices have made America a better nation, and as President Trump said in South Carolina on Saturday, a second term will afford him the opportunity to strengthen the court even more.”

“If the Democrats keep the White House, they will pack the Court and destroy it for decades to come,” she added, echoing Graham’s sentiment.

The admissions cases are Students for Fair Admissions v. Presidents Fellows of Harvard College, No. 20-1199, in the Supreme Court of the United States and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, No. 21-707, in the Supreme Court of the United States. The student debt transfer cases are Department of Education v. Brown in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. No. 22–535, and Biden v. Nebraska in the Supreme Court of the United States, No. 22–506.