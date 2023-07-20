Matt Gaetz Seeks to Defund Special Counsel Jack Smith for Election Interference

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday announced he would introduce legislation to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith, who may be seeking yet another indictment of former President Donald Trump in the midst of a presidential election.

Gaetz tweeted Thursday:

BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump. They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!

He said on his podcast, “The House of Representatives needs to take action to defund this special counsel investigation immediately. We do not need to wait for the appropriations process…we don’t have to wait for the Holman rule or some rider.”

“They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. And if the United States Congress does not have the capability to stop that election interference, then what is all the flowery oratory about preserving the Republic? We have to operationalize that,” he added.

Gaetz said he was under no illusions that a Democrat-controlled Senate would pass the bill, or that President Joe Biden would sign it into law.

However, he said citizens deserve to know where their representatives stand.

“You deserve to know where your members of Congress are counted,” he said. “Will they co sponsor my legislation? I certainly hope they will.”

Gaetz slammed the lack of transparency around the special counsel. He said he has requested Attorney General Merrick Garland disclose who is on the special counsel team.

“You remember how the understanding of the composition of the Mueller team informed on how we saw a lot of that evidence and a lot of that legal analysis. They had a team of vicious Democrats and if you look at Jack Smith, and his team, you ought to be able to evaluate where they’ve made political donations where they’ve been political appointees, what their connections are to people who have skin in the game to preserve their power in Washington DC,” he said.

“So because the Department of Justice has been non responsive on my requests for reasonable information that a member of the Judiciary Committee is absolutely entitled to, because this is election interference, because it is not predicated on what we all saw as a nation, President Trump said we have to stop sending money to this. The power of the purse is not some intermittent thing. That we wield every year and a half or every fiscal cycle, and something that we have to wield day in and day out to achieve victory for our people and to stop this,” he said.

“And when we get to the must pass legislation, because look, even if Jack Smith indicts Trump 10 minutes from now, you’re looking at legal process that is extended out a great deal. We have to make sure that in this appropriations process, we do not continue to fund a government that has turned against the very nature of elections and free choice by the vote.”

