Former President Donald Trump announced Special Counsel Jack Smith told him on Sunday he is the target of the January 6 investigation and must appear before the grand jury in four days.

Trump said his appearance before the grand jury likely means he will be indicted in the probe.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter, (again it was Sunday night) stating I am the TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always mean an Arrest and Indictment,” he posted on Truth Social Tuesday.

“This has been a never ending fight since the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump continued.

“Rather than looking at the CHEATERS, the WEAPONIZED DOJ AND FBI target and harass those who complain about the cheaters, and the massive fraud that took place… These are all Hoaxes and Scams made up to stop me from fighting for the American People — BUT I WILL NEVER STOP!” he said.

“…Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close…THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation!”

Smith’s probe into January 6 centers on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Smith already criminally charged Trump with about two dozen crimes related to documents the National Archives wanted returned, which fueled 2024 fundraising efforts.

Trump’s campaign leads all 2024 presidential contenders with $22.52 million cash on hand thus far in the election cycle, according to the Federal Election Commission.