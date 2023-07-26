Watch Live: YAF National Conservative Student Conference Day 3

The third day of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) National Conservative Student Conference will be held on Wednesday, July 26, in Washington, DC.

YAF describes the conference as a “week-long program where you hear from conservative leaders, meet other conservative college students, and learn more conservative ideas than you will your whole college career.”

Scheduled to speak on Wednesday are Riley Gaines, Rep. Lisa McClain, John Lovell, and Dr. James Lindsay.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will speak later Wednesday evening.