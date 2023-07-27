DHS Secretary Mayorkas ‘Not Familiar’ with California’s Sanctuary State Law

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says he is “not familiar with the particulars” of California’s sanctuary state law that shields countless criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation every year.

During a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee this week, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) asked Mayorkas his views on sanctuary jurisdictions. The secretary, though, refused to criticize California’s sanctuary state law — the strictest in the nation — and went as far as to say he is unaware of the details of the law.

“I do not consider it in the service to public safety to release an individual into the community when that individual can be released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for prompt removal,” Mayorkas said when asked by Kiley if he believes sanctuary jurisdictions risk public safety for Americans.

“So you oppose California’s sanctuary state law?” Kiley then asked, to which Mayorkas responded, “I am not familiar with the particulars of that law.”

“I would like to restate for the record, the policies that you’ve said you oppose — overriding the ability for local jurisdictions to cooperate — that’s exactly what California’s sanctuary state law does,” Kiley said.

Mayorkas has made clear that the well-being of illegal aliens is paramount to President Joe Biden’s immigration agenda. Last year, for instance, Mayorkas said “justice and equity” for illegal aliens is central to his mission at DHS.

In addition to the sanctuary state law, many California cities have their own sanctuary policies that reinforce their goal to protect criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

This month, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) bragged about its sanctuary policy protecting nearly 800 criminal illegal aliens last year, alone. Specifically, LAPD officials said they received 783 requests from ICE agents in 2022 and ignored all of them.

