Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says President Joe Biden’s national immigration agenda centers around “justice and equity” for illegal aliens living in the United States.

While speaking at the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. this week, Mayorkas bragged about imposing so-called “sanctuary country” orders that prevent the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency from arresting and deporting most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

As intended, Mayorkas said the orders ensure that illegal aliens are shielded from federal immigration law as “a matter of justice and equity” — a fixture of the Biden agenda:

On September 30 of this past year … I issued new immigration enforcement guidelines. And in those guidelines, I articulated what I think is a very important principle. That we will not dedicate our limited enforcement resources to apprehend individuals who have been here in this country for many years who have been contributing members of our communities.

“Unlawful presence in the United States, alone, will not be a basis for immigration enforcement action … it is a matter of justice and equity as well,” he continued.

Throughout the last year, the orders successfully freed into the U.S. illegal aliens accused and convicted of child sex crimes, armed robbery, drunk driving, burglary, cocaine trafficking, grand theft auto, heroin trafficking, credit card fraud, money laundering, and other crimes.

Mayorkas told the mayors that their sanctuary city policies were no longer necessary because ICE agents are barred from “indiscriminate enforcement” of federal immigration law under the orders.

“I will be coming to you and asking you to consider your noncooperation and see how we can work together,” Mayrokas said.

As Breitbart News reported, DHS has failed to make public their annual report that details the number of illegal aliens arrested and deported by ICE agents throughout the prior 12 months. Former ICE officials have suggested that the agency is diligently trying to manipulate the data to make it harder to compare to past years of interior enforcement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.