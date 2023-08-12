A Democrat Mississippi gubernatorial candidate accepted donations from a CCP-linked businessman with ties to Hunter and President Joe Biden, according to campaign finance filings. The company’s founder was even awarded the title of “National Outstanding Communist Party Member” by the company, a 2021 press release reveals.

Brandon Presley, a candidate for Mississippi’s governorship and who positioned himself as a moderate, accepted $10,000 in campaign funds on June 26, 2023, from Pin Ni, the president of Wanxiang America, a CCP-linked company.

A Chinese multinational conglomerate, Wanxiang has ties to the Bidens.

In 2012, Seneca Global Advisors, Hunter Biden’s business, had a client named GreatPoint Energy that partnered with Wanxiang on a $1.25 billion natural gas plant in communist China. Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping was at the signing deal between the two entities.

The deal between GreatPoint Energy and Wanxiang is notable because Hunter’s business, Rosemont Seneca Partners, also invested in the Fisker car company that Wanxiang bought after Fisker went bankrupt in 2013.

“Hunter was listed as a creditor on its [Fisker’s] filings,” the Daily Mail reported. According to the report, Hunter bought one of Fisker’s vehicles for $142,300, but the car had apparently failed to operate. Wanxiang’s American president, Pin Ni, who had met with Joe Biden four days prior, offered to service Hunter’s vehicle.

Before Fisker’s bankruptcy in 2013 and later sale in 2016 to Wanxiang, Joe Biden claimed to broker a massive deal between Fisker Automotives and an automotive plant with a taxpayer-funded loan.

“In 2016, China purchased the electric vehicle company Fisker Automotive, after U.S. taxpayers had spent $193 million funding the company’s electric vehicle research,” Breitbart News reported. “Fisker Automotive was acquired at a bankruptcy auction by the China-based Wanxiang Group Corporation.”

