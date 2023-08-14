Nolte: ‘Blade Runners’ Sabotage London Mayor’s Smog Detectors

They are being called “Blade Runners,” and they are sabotaging London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s dystopian Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) traffic cameras that target the poor with massive fines.

Khan has installed ULEZ cameras throughout London. The idea, he says, is to reduce emissions. The result is that people who cannot afford new cars are fined up to $16 a day just for driving in London. The ULEZ camera snaps a photo of your license plate as you pass, searches for your plate number in a database, and if your car isn’t new enough, you are charged 12.50 English pounds.

Already, 1,775 of these fascist cameras have been placed in London. About a thousand more are coming.

A group of activists is doing something about this outrage:

Dressed in a balaclava to protect his identity, the father in his mid-forties revealed he had stolen 34 ULEZ cameras himself, but his group and others like them have taken down hundreds. He told MailOnline: “In terms of damage, it’s way more than what [Khan and Transport for London] have stated. It’s at least a couple of hundred.” “Snipping, damaging with hammers, painting, disabling on a circuit level and removing. They are unbolted and they are snipped. The tools they use to install them are the ones we use to remove it.”

We all know what this is really about, and it has nothing to do with emissions or climate change (which is a hoax). This is about keeping the riff-raff out of posh London, and it’s a political gift to the auto industry.

Think about it: you already cannot afford a newer car, and now this fascist mayor is making your life even harder by charging you $16 a day to go to work or drop your kids off at school or pick up your girlfriend after work. It’s all about keeping you down and punishing you for being poor or for daring to want to stay out of debt by driving a vehicle that is paid for.

These “Blade Runners” are heroes. They’re not hurting or inconveniencing normal people like these hideous left-wing activists always do — blocking roads and all that. Instead, they are taking the fight directly to the fascists, hurting them, damaging them, and doing it on behalf of the people who have the least.

Digital money, outrageous emission standards, outlawing gas stoves, refusing to build anything but rental housing…This is how the left plans to corner us, track us, and enslave us.