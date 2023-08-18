Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a resolution on Friday to censure Judge Tanya Chutkan for open bias and partisanship in her handling of cases of Americans linked to the January 6 protests.

“It is deeply concerning to see a United States District Court judge show such blatant impropriety from the bench,” Gaetz explained to Fox News Digital in a written statement.

He continued, “Judge Tanya Chutkan’s impracticality of her tough sentencing of Jan. 6th defendants, despite openly supporting the violent Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, showcases not only a lack of impartiality but also a disregard for the sacred duty of a judge to uphold justice fairly.”

Chutkan is overseeing the American government’s case against former President Donald Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The judge also reportedly dealt out harsh sentences to those who participated in the January 6 protests and riots. The Florida congressman also accused Chutkan of supporting the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots, while slamming the January 6 protests.

Gaetz cited in his resolution that in October 2021, Chutkan disagreed with a comparison between the Black Lives Matter riots and the Capitol riots.

Citing Chutkan, Gaetz wrote:

People gathered all over the country last year to protest the violent murder by the police of an unarmed man … to compare the actions of people protesting, mostly peacefully, for civil rights to those of a violent mob seeking to overthrow the lawfully elected government is a false equivalency and ignores a very real danger that the Jan. 6 riot posed to the foundation of our democracy.

The Florida conservative also accused Chutkan of giving Matthew Mazzocco, who “was a nonviolent offender who spent merely 12 minutes on Capitol grounds and who urged others to remain peaceful,” of sentencing Mazzocco to 45 days in jail over the misdemeanor charge.

Gaetz also directed the House Judiciary Committee to probe the judge’s conduct.

