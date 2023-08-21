Poll: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Surges in South Carolina Among Likely Democrat Primary Voters

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is surging in South Carolina among Democrat voters, according to a poll released Monday.

Kennedy Jr. now has the support of 24 percent of likely Democrat primary voters in a state that was pivotal to saving President Joe Biden’s flailing bid for the Democrat nomination.

The poll was conducted by John Zogby Strategies and commissioned by American Values 2024, a SuperPAC supporting Kennedy. It was conducted August 4-7.

“In a three-way election today, Biden leads 55% to Kennedy’s 24%,” Jeremy Zogby wrote in an analysis. Marianne Williamson took five percent, and 16 percent were undecided.

In a head-to-head matchup between Biden and Kennedy, Biden’s lead narrowed to only 10 points, the poll showed.

The poll showed that one key issue that could be helping Kennedy is his stance against the draconian coronavirus measures that were employed during the pandemic.

WATCH: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at Censorship Hearing

House Committee on the Judiciary

Fifty-percent of likely voters in the South Carolina primary agreed that coronavirus lockdowns permanently closed millions of small businesses and disproportionately impacted African Americans.

By this Tuesday, Kennedy will have made six stops in South Carolina in one week, according to the superPAC in a press statement. “Biden, on the other hand, has been nearly invisible in SC besides a single visit in early July,” it said.

