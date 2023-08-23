Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a “savage maniac,” are among those who should not be running for president, former President Donald Trump told Tucker Carlson in an interview that debuted on Wednesday’s debate night.

When asked who is on stage tonight that should not be running for president, Trump listed two competitors, specifically.

“Well, I don’t want to really use names, but it wouldn’t matter too much — a guy, I call him Ada Hutchinson. It’s Asa but I call him Ada,” Trump said, declining to say why he calls him “Ada” instead.

Watch the interview here:

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023

“He’s a weak and pathetic and he was — I never understood the guy. … He was the governor of Arkansas. Not a very popular guy,” he said, questioning how Hutchinson got elected in a state with such great people.

“He’s nasty always has been,” he said, also mentioning Christie by name, noting he is running on criticizing Trump.

“A guy like Chris Christie, the guy left with an 8% — think of it — an 8 percent approval rating in New Jersey. Now he’s running for president. And he runs solely on the basis ‘oh, let’s get Trump,'” he said, calling him a “lunatic.”

“I’ve been friendly with him over the years, but I couldn’t give him a job because I just never trusted him very much,” Trump explained, asserting that it remains one of the reasons Christie feels so “hurt and betrayed.”

Trump added that he would be far pickier choosing who would work for him in the second term.

“We had some great people,” he said, explaining that they “will have even better people if we do this because now I know Washington.”

“Before I didn’t know Washington. But guys like Bill Barr were terrible. I mean, they were. I would say Bushies. I say that with respect to the Bush family, but they were Bushies, and it just didn’t work out for us,” he added.