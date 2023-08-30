The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday launched a probe into President Joe Biden’s Air Force Two and Marine Two records housed at the National Archives (NARA), including logs of Joe Biden’s foreign travel with his family as vice president, according to a letter obtained by Breitbart News.

Then-Vice President Biden took a total of 411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and the middle of 2014, Secret Service travel logs obtained by Judicial Watch show.

One of those trips was to Beijing, China, in 2013 under the “trappings” of a family vacation. Ten days after the visit to China, Hunter Biden secured a ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund co-founded with Devon Archer and Chinese private equity executive Jonathan Li, whom Joe Biden reportedly spoke to on speakerphone to sell the Biden “brand.”

BHR Partners, the fund Hunter Biden co-founded with Archer and Li, maintains investments worth billions of dollars around the globe. In 2017, Devon Archer conveyed his stake in BHR Painters to his wife. Likewise, Hunter Biden conveyed his stake to his lawyer, Kevin Morris, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April.

Hunter Biden’s trip to Beijing was one of many with his father. Breitbart News reported in 2021 that Hunter Biden took more than 20 trips through Joint Base Andrews. Fox News reported last week Hunter Biden visited 15 countries with Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s travel with his father raises concerns about whether Joe Biden flew Hunter Biden’s business associates on Air Force Two and/or took trips with little official business being conducted.

“The Committee is concerned about then-Vice President Biden’s role in his family’s foreign business ventures and that he may have used his office to enrich his family,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wrote to the Archives. “For example, recent reporting indicates Hunter Biden traveled to at least 15 countries with then-Vice President Biden.”

“Then-Vice President Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family’s enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself,” the lawmakers argued.

2023-8-30 JC BD to NARA Followup Letter Re Manifests (1) by Breitbart News on Scribd

“Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell ‘The Brand’ to enrich the Biden family,” Comer said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family’s financial gain.”

“I am proud to partner with Chairman Comer on this latest undertaking to expose then Vice President Biden’s gross misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two to benefit his family’s enterprise,” Donalds said in a statement.

“The walls are closing in on the Biden Family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans who’ve followed the money, conducted meticulous interviews and hearings, and uncovered undeniable corruption,” he added.

Comer and Donalds demanded the Archives provide the records no later than September 13, 2023.

