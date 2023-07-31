Devon Archer Testifies Joe Biden Was on Speakerphone for 20 Calls

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden calls potential caucus-goers during a visit to a campaign field office, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Wendell Husebø

Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

Archer testified that one of those calls included a dinner in China with Jonathan Li of Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). Hunter Biden and Archer held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter Biden and business associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, also attended the dinner.

Former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov and his then-wife — businesswoman and billionaire Yelena Baturina — attend the state awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on September 22, 2016. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Republican investigators revealed Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on February 14, 2014.

The Biden Administration’s sanctions list excludes Russian oligarch Baturina, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on its board.

Archer also testified that in December 2015, the co-founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, D.C., regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

KIEV, UKRAINE - 2012/03/19: Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company, Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference. On the evening of September 24, 2019, Democratic Speaker of the House from California, Nancy Pelosi announced that six committees of the House of Representatives would undertake a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The impeachment inquiry has been initiated following a whistleblower complaint over allegedly dealings of US President Donald J. Trump with Ukraine. The whistleblower report claimed that President Trump had "pressured" Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 2019 phone call to launch investigations into the actions of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and involvement of his son Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings Company. In 2014 Hunter Biden , the son of then-US vice president Joe Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma Holdings, as Wikipedia webpage reported. (Photo by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Ukrainian businessman and founder of the Burisma Holdings company Mykola Zlochevsky during a media conference on March 19, 2012, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015. During the visit, he met with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv about Ukraine’s corruption.

Archer said that Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to speak about the legal situation. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement.

C-SPAN

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people,” he added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

