Devon Archer Testifies Joe Biden Was on Speakerphone for 20 Calls

Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone over 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

Archer testified that one of those calls included a dinner in China with Jonathan Li of Bohai Harvest RST (BHR). Hunter Biden and Archer held their interests in the company through a shell company called Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

Archer confirmed Joe Biden attended a business dinner with Hunter Biden and business associates at Café Milano in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Yelena Baturina, the billionaire ex-wife of Moscow’s longtime mayor, also attended the dinner. Republican investigators revealed Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton on February 14, 2014.

The Biden Administration’s sanctions list excludes Russian oligarch Baturina, as Breitbart News reported.

In 2014, Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company with legal challenges, as it was under investigation for wrongdoing. Burisma paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month to sit on its board.

Archer also testified that in December 2015, the co-founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, and Vadym Pozharski, an executive of Burisma, put pressure on Hunter Biden to get help from Washington, D.C., regarding the Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015. During the visit, he met with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kyiv about Ukraine’s corruption. Archer said that Hunter Biden, along with Zlochevsky and Pozharski, “called D.C.” to speak about the legal situation. Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski stepped away to take make the call.

“Devon Archer’s testimony today confirms Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge about his son’s business dealings and was not involved,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement.

C-SPAN

“Why did Joe Biden lie to the American people about his family’s business dealings and his involvement? It begs the question what else he is hiding from the American people,” he added.

