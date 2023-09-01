President Joe Biden on Thursday laughed off a question on if he will hand over his bank records to Congress for an ongoing investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings and whether he was involved or profited from them.

After Biden delivered remarks at the FEMA headquarters on federal response efforts to Hurricane Idalia and the Maui fires, a reporter asked him if he would give his bank records to Congress as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has requested.

Biden raised both of his hands, laughed, and said, “Let’s talk about why I’m here.”

He ignored the question — which was repeated — and instead answered a question on the G-20 summit, even though it was not on federal response efforts either.

House Republicans so far have uncovered evidence that suggests Biden, as then-vice president, knew about and was involved in his son’s business affairs, despite Biden’s denying it for years.

For example, House Oversight Committee Republicans obtained an FBI document that details a conversation with an informant who alleged that the CEO of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma told him that both Hunter and Joe Biden received $5 million each for help in dealing with a corruption investigation and burnishing the company’s reputation. The CEO allegedly said the payments were hidden so well that it would take investigators years to discover.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on Sunday an impeachment inquiry into Biden is a “natural step forward.”

“That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need,” he said.

NBC News reported Friday that the White House had assembled a war room of two dozen staffers to respond to a “likely” Republican impeachment inqury.

The report said the war room is aimed at walling off impeachment and other Republican-led investigations from the “broader White House” to allow the administration to not get “bogged down,” according to a White House aide.