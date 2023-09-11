Liberal Pundits Scorched After Marking 9/11 by Equating Historic Islamic Terror Attacks with Jan. 6

Popular liberal pundits are facing significant backlash after commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks by equating the deadly 2001 attacks with the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Marking the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks that saw Islamic terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, S.V. Dáte, a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost, noted that while 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden “had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States,” President Donald Trump “had.”

“Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93,” he added.

Osama bin Biden, after all, had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States. Our 45th president had. Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

He also stated that “twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy.”

“That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American,” he claimed.

Twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy. That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 11, 2023

In response, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called the author “disgusting” and an “absolute psychopath.”

“White House corespondent for HuffPo having a totally normal one,” mocked one X user.

“WH Correspondent for HuffPost downplays 9/11 to talk about Jan 6th,” noted another.

Meanwhile, left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah declared former President Donald Trump “the Bin Laden of the 1/6 MAGA terrorist attack,” and “a greater threat today to our nation than Al Qaeda.”

Donald trump is a greater threat today to our nation than Al Qaeda. #NeverForget — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2023

“After 9/11, President George W. Bush famously declared: ‘You Are Either With Us, Or With the Terrorists.’ After the 1/6 Terrorist attack, that now has to be updated to: You Are Either With the USA Or With Trump,’” he wrote in another post.

Using the “NeverForget” hashtag, the CNN contributor and radio host declared that “today’s GOP is overwhelmingly supporting to be their 2024 nominee a person who attempted a coup and incited the Jan 6 terrorist attack. Again, please #NEVERFORGET that.”

#NeverForget that today's GOP is overwhelmingly supporting to be their 2024 nominee a person who attempted a coup and incited the Jan 6 terrorist attack. Again, please #NEVERFORGET that. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 11, 2023

In response, one X user described Obeidallah as a “disgusting person,” while another suggested his brain “must hurt after thinking this up all on your own.”

“It’s so original and witty,” the user quipped.

“[I]magine standing on the graves of people to score political points,” another wrote. “[S]ick.”

Last year, Obeidallah marked 9/11 with several posts equating former President Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the September 11 terrorists.

MAGA and Al Qaeda both waged deadly attacks against our nation to end our democracy. The difference is the leader of Al Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, still travels our nation radicalizing people for his next terrorist attack. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 10, 2022

Liberal author John Pavlovitz argued that “real patriots condemn all terrorist attacks on America.”

“If you grieve #September11 but ignore, dismiss, or even defend the January 6th attack on our Capitol, you aren’t patriotic, you’re politically partisan,” he wrote, along with “911Anniversary” and “NeverForget” hashtags.

Real patriots condemn all terrorist attacks on America. If you grieve #September11 but ignore, dismiss, or even defend the January 6th attack on our Capitol, you aren't patriotic, you're politically partisan. #911Anniversary #NeverForget https://t.co/YfDCVkBUQm — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 11, 2023

“If you don’t grieve both 9/11 and 1/6, you aren’t patriotic you’re partisan,” he wrote in another post.

If you don’t grieve both 9/11 and 1/6, you aren’t patriotic you’re partisan. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 11, 2023

In response, conservative columnist and lawyer Kurt Schlichter mocked how “this ideological onanist thinks he gets a say in determining patriotism.”

I think it’s funny how this ideological onanist thinks he gets a say in determining patriotism. https://t.co/O4it1eSfpZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 11, 2023

“Your level of stupidity is truly legendary,” wrote Arizona-based OB/GYN Dr. Greg Marchand. “9/11 was a genuine terrorist attack. January 6th was a guided tour of the capital during which the unarmed protestors literally killed no one.”

Your level of stupidity is truly legendary. 9/11 was a genuine terrorist attach. January 6th was a guided tour of the capital during which the unarmed protestors literally killed no one. — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) September 11, 2023

“Says… a guy who is so partisan he only turns to the Left like a NASCAR driver. Roger,” wrote former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin.

Says… a guy who is so partisan he only turns to the Left like a NASCAR driver. Roger — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) September 11, 2023

“Imagine using ‘grief’ in juxtaposing these two events,” wrote former University of Toronto professor J.D. Haltigan. “You absolute idiot.”

Imagine using 'grief' in juxtaposing these two events. You absolute idiot. https://t.co/CBtHbcqBbE — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) September 11, 2023

In 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris compared the January 6 riots to both the 9/11 terror attacks as well as the military strike on Pearl Harbor.

That one time Kamala Harris compared J6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor… Why? So that instead of targeting Jihadists, the Regime could justify targeting regular Americans as Domestic Extremists. pic.twitter.com/Ymct88NbQi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 11, 2023