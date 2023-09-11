Liberal Pundits Scorched After Marking 9/11 by Equating Historic Islamic Terror Attacks with Jan. 6

world trade center, jan6 capitol
Robert Giroux/Getty Images, AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Joshua Klein

Popular liberal pundits are facing significant backlash after commemorating the 9/11 terror attacks by equating the deadly 2001 attacks with the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Marking the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks that saw Islamic terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, S.V. Dáte, a senior White House correspondent at HuffPost, noted that while 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden “had never taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and the United States,” President Donald Trump “had.” 

“Ironically, the locus of his assault was the same building that was saved by the bravery of the passengers on United 93,” he added.

He also stated that “twenty-two years ago this morning, a foreign terrorist murdered nearly 3,000 Americans. But he could not come close to ending or even hurting our democracy.” 

“That attack arrived 19 years, three months and 26 days later, at the hands of an ersatz American,” he claimed.

In response, NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck called the author “disgusting” and an “absolute psychopath.”

“White House corespondent for HuffPo having a totally normal one,” mocked one X user.

“WH Correspondent for HuffPost downplays 9/11 to talk about Jan 6th,” noted another.

Meanwhile, left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah declared former President Donald Trump “the Bin Laden of the 1/6 MAGA terrorist attack,” and “a greater threat today to our nation than Al Qaeda.”

“After 9/11, President George W. Bush famously declared: ‘You Are Either With Us, Or With the Terrorists.’ After the 1/6 Terrorist attack, that now has to be updated to: You Are Either With the USA Or With Trump,’” he wrote in another post.

Using the “NeverForget” hashtag, the CNN contributor and radio host declared that “today’s GOP is overwhelmingly supporting to be their 2024 nominee a person who attempted a coup and incited the Jan 6 terrorist attack. Again, please #NEVERFORGET that.”

In response, one X user described Obeidallah as a “disgusting person,” while another suggested his brain “must hurt after thinking this up all on your own.” 

“It’s so original and witty,” the user quipped.

“[I]magine standing on the graves of people to score political points,” another wrote. “[S]ick.”

Last year, Obeidallah marked 9/11 with several posts equating former President Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the September 11 terrorists.

Liberal author John Pavlovitz argued that “real patriots condemn all terrorist attacks on America.”

“If you grieve #September11 but ignore, dismiss, or even defend the January 6th attack on our Capitol, you aren’t patriotic, you’re politically partisan,” he wrote, along with “911Anniversary” and “NeverForget” hashtags.

“If you don’t grieve both 9/11 and 1/6, you aren’t patriotic you’re partisan,” he wrote in another post.

In response, conservative columnist and lawyer Kurt Schlichter mocked how “this ideological onanist thinks he gets a say in determining patriotism.”

“Your level of stupidity is truly legendary,” wrote Arizona-based OB/GYN Dr. Greg Marchand. “9/11 was a genuine terrorist attack. January 6th was a guided tour of the capital during which the unarmed protestors literally killed no one.”

“Says… a guy who is so partisan he only turns to the Left like a NASCAR driver. Roger,” wrote former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin.

“Imagine using ‘grief’ in juxtaposing these two events,” wrote former University of Toronto professor J.D. Haltigan. “You absolute idiot.”

In 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris compared the January 6 riots to both the 9/11 terror attacks as well as the military strike on Pearl Harbor.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.