Left-wing radio host and CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah commemorated the 9/11 terror attacks with several posts equating former President Donald Trump and “MAGA” Republicans with the Islamic terrorists behind the deadly 2001 attacks.

Marking the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks that saw Islamic terrorists kill nearly 3,000 Americans, left-wing commentator Dean Obeidallah posted a series of tweets comparing the former president and his supporters to al-Qaeda and then-leader Osama bin Laden.

“Terrorists are terrorists – be they Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA,” Obeidallah wrote in one tweet. “Time to hold Trump accountable!!”

In another post, he compared the former president’s right to “freely travel” in the United States to granting that same right to al-Qaeda founder Bin Laden.

“Take a moment and imagine if after 9/11, Bin Laden were allowed to freely travel America, spewing lies in an effort to radicalize more people to commit violence in his name?!” he wrote.

“Well that is EXACTLY what Donald Trump has been doing since Jan 6,” he added. “Time to Arrest Trump!!”

Claiming right-wing media outlets “will attempt to grotesquely twist my tweets invoking 9/11,” Obeidallah asserted he would “never stop calling out the threat Trump and MAGA pose to our nation–especially not on the anniversary of 9/11.”

Though 9/11 and the events of January 6 cannot be compared with one another “in terms of loss of life,” Obeidallah admitted, he claimed the Capitol riot “was far more dangerous to our nation in that it was Americans who waged the attack after being radicalized by Donald Trump.”

“And very dangerously, Trump still travels the nation radicalizing people,” he added.

He also said it was “time to bring Trump to justice to protect our nation the same way we brought to justice all involved in 9/11 from Bin Laden on down.”

“MAGA and Al Qaeda both waged deadly attacks against our nation to end our democracy,” he wrote in another. “The difference is the leader of Al Qaeda has been brought to justice, while the leader of MAGA, Donald Trump, still travels our nation radicalizing people for his next terrorist attack.”

The former attorney argued that “terrorists are terrorists – be they Bin Laden’s Al Qaeda or Trump’s MAGA.”

“Time to hold Trump accountable!!” he added.

Last week, Obeidallah said that America is in a battle against so-called “MAGA” Republicans.

Last month, following the US military’s assassination of al-Qaeda leader and bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, Obeidallah said he viewed former President Trump’s supporters as no different than those who supported bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks.

“At this point I LITERALLY view people who still support Donald Trump no different than the despicable, vile people who supported Bin Laden after 9/11,” he wrote.

