Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) distanced himself from Susanna Gibson, the Democrat Virginia House of Delegates candidate for the 57th District, after a report that she live-streamed sex acts with her husband in exchange for tips.

Just five days ago, Kaine spoke at an event in support of Gibson and four other Virginia Democrat candidates. That was before the Washington Post broke the story that videos of Gibson and her husband livestreaming sex acts were found on a website called Chaturbate.

Kaine, a father of three and former vice presidential candidate, said during a video press conference since the news broke that he was “very surprised” at the news.

“I was at a campaign event in Henrico, with many local and state candidates, school board, county supervisor, constitutional officers, House and Senate members on Saturday, and Ms. Gibson was one of the candidates. As far as I know, it’s the first time I met her and it’s a little bit unusual because she’s one of the few general assembly candidates who’s never asked me for an endorsement,” he said.

“So I don’t really know her that well, but I was very, very, very surprised at the story. And it really took me aback. I heard from somebody — this event was Saturday, midday, I heard from somebody very late Saturday or early Sunday, that a negative story might be coming, but when I read it yesterday, I mean, it was very surprising,” he said.

Kaine would not say, however, whether he had an opinion on whether she should continue her campaign.

“You know what — look, she hasn’t even asked me for an endorsement and or any advice about this and, the, you know, the stories, as far as I have read, the stories I’ve read, her comment has been, ‘Don’t invade my privacy,’ so I don’t even really feel like — I know some facts as they’re reported, but I don’t know all of them. But again, it was a, it was a very surprising thing to read about it. And again, I don’t really have much sense of it, because, as far as I know, it was first time we’d met and I hadn’t even been asked to endorse her,” he said.

Breitbart News sent queries to Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who both appeared in photos at campaign events with Gibson, but neither Spanberger nor Warner responded.

Fantastic night supporting @SusannaSGibson with @ScVanValkenburg and @SenatorHashmi as we prepare for the start of early voting in Virginia THIS month! These Virginians truly care about getting things done for their communities, protecting our rights, and growing our economy. pic.twitter.com/3R3FnF5Nfj — Abigail Spanberger (@SpanbergerVA07) September 9, 2023

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.