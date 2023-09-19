Eric Clapton Helps Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Raise $2.2 Million 

Rock legend Eric Clapton helped Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. raise $2.2 million at a private fundraiser event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

“Hi, Robert. Hi everybody. I just want to say I’m looking forward to seeing you all soon at this gig for truth, unity, peace, and prosperity with the Kennedy team,” Clapton said in a video message ahead of Monday night’s fundraiser. “See you soon.”

The $2.2 million raised includes $1 million towards Kennedy’s campaign and $1.2 million for a political action committee supporting the Democrat candidate.

Tickets for the fundraiser started at $3,300 and went as high up as $6,600. Kennedy thanked Clapton and his band for performing at the private fundraiser in a statement issued Tuesday. Kennedy said:

I am deeply grateful to Eric Clapton for bringing his musical artistry and rebellious spirit to my gathering in Los Angeles last night. I sometimes think that in our divided society, it is music rather than any kind of intellectual agreement that has the most potential to bring us together again. Eric sings from the depths of the human condition. If he sees in me the possibility of bringing unity to our country, it is only possible because artists like him invoke a buried faith in the limitless power of human beings to overcome any obstacle.

Clapton and Kennedy have both previously spoken out against the coronavirus vaccines, Hollywood Reporter noted.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.