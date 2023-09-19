A plurality of voters believe the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is primarily due to evidence of wrongdoing, a Morning Consult poll found Tuesday.

Although Democrats and the media incorrectly claim there is no evidence to launch an inquiry into the president, a plurality of voters (43-41 percent) say the primary motivation behind the inquiry is due to evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden.

A plurality of independent voters (40-39 percent) also agree with the bases of the inquiry, along with 74 percent of Republican voters and only 16 percent of Democrat voters.

The polling shows that Republicans are winning the public relations battle over whether an impeachment inquiry is necessary. The White House, Democrats, and their allied media outlets pushed outright disinformation by claiming there is “no evidence” to support an inquiry into Joe Biden.

House Republicans, meanwhile, pointed towards evidence of Joe Biden’s involvement in the Biden family business. The powerful allegations against Joe Biden include but are not limited to photos, texts, video, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies.

C-SPAN

The poll also found that a near majority of voters (48 percent) support the inquiry, even though House Republicans just launched an impeachment inquiry into the president. Forty-two percent oppose it, and ten percent are undecided.

Among independent voters, 47 percent support the inquiry. Thirty-six percent oppose it. Seventeen percent are undecided. Thirty-six percent of Democrats support the investigation into the Democrat president. A slight majority of Democrats (56 percent) oppose it, with nine percent undecided. Thirty-one percent of Republicans oppose the inquiry, while just 63 percent support it. Six percent are undecided.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

“[T]he survey’s findings, particularly views among Democratic voters, should alarm Biden and his party,” Morning Consult analyzed:

Democrats are notably less resistant to impeachment than Republicans were in 2019 at the start of House Democrats’ first impeachment probe of then-President Donald Trump, over his handling of assistance to Ukraine. Democrats who believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against Biden are almost equally divided on the reason for why: 47% say he committed an impeachable offense, while 48% say he has proven he is unfit to serve regardless of whether he committed an impeachable offense. More immediately, the move does appear to be giving a public boost to McCarthy, the embattled House speaker who is struggling to manage his unruly GOP caucus and may not even have the requisite votes to impeach the president.

Morning Consult polling appears to mirror previous polling. A recent Reuters poll shows a plurality, 41 percent, supports an impeachment inquiry, while 35 percent oppose it. Twenty-four percent are unsure.