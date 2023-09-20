Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to answer during Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing if Hunter Biden quit reportedly selling the appearance of access to Joe Biden.

“Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer told us that Hunter sold the appearance of access to then-Vice President Biden,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) prefaced. “Are you confident he has stopped?”

“I’m gonna say again, that all these matters are within the purview of Mr. Weiss,” Garland replied.

During a recent interview, Tucker Carlson asked Devon Archer about Hunter Biden’s business specialization. Archer said Hunter Biden specialized in reducing regulatory exposure for businesses, specifically for Burisma Holdings.

“So really, the business of Washington is selling access,” Tucker stated.

“Understanding a regulatory environment means selling access,” Archer replied.

“He [Hunter Biden] knew a lot of people. But obviously, there were some familial, you know,” Archer said. “And obviously, I know you’re pointing to the father being the key relationship.”

Whether or not Hunter Biden’s art is being used to peddle influence with the White House is relevant because one of the buyers is reportedly a Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, whom President Joe Biden appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Along with the art business, Hunter Biden conveyed a ten percent stake in BHR Partners to his lawyer, Kevin Morris, Breitbart News reported. Morris plays an active role in Hunter Biden’s life. BHR Partners is a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013.

Devon Archer in 2017 also conveyed his ten percent stake in BHR Partners to his wife, Krista Archer.

During the hearing, Gaetz raised concerns that Hunter Biden could be selling art to buyers who want to influence Joe Biden.

“How can you guarantee that the people buying that aren’t doing so to gain favor with the president?” he questioned.

“The job of the Justice Department is to investigate criminal allegations,” Garland replied.

“Are you investigating this?” Gaetz asked. “Doesn’t it look weird that he’s become this immediate success in the art world as his dad is president of the United States?”

“I’m not going to comment about it,” Garland replied.

AG GARLAND REFUSES TO ANSWER: • Can you guarantee the people buying Hunter Biden’s “art” aren’t doing so to gain political favors from the Bidens? • Did the Biden DOJ dissolve the Trump-era China Initiative as a result of Hunter’s Chinese business deals? • On January 6th,… pic.twitter.com/uqiVkjgOVL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 20, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.