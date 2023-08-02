Then-Vice President Joe Biden wrote an endearing thank you letter in 2011 to Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, Tucker Carlson revealed during an interview released Wednesday on Twitter.

“It’s from January 20th, 2011, which, I think, puts you in your late thirties,” Carlson described the letter. “This is from the vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, to you, personally.”

Carlson held up the letter during the interview, displaying a personalized handwritten note from Joe Biden at the bottom.

Carlson read the letter to Archer in which Joe Biden thanked him for attending a lunch:

I apologize for not getting a chance to talk to you at the luncheon yesterday. I was having trouble getting away from hosting President Hu (Jintao, who’s running China at that point). I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter. I hope you enjoyed lunch. Thanks for coming. Sincerely, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. P.S. (handwritten) Happy you guys are together.

“What was he thanking you for?” Carlson asked.

“First of all, it’s a lovely letter,” Archer replied.

“It’s quite enthusiastic; it’s a little weird though, right?” Carlson questioned.

“Well, it was,” he admitted. “Listen, it was, it was kind of the beginning of our partnership.”

“And he was thanking me and thanking Hunter, I think, at the end of the day, for bringing this idea of this government regulatory strategic advisory business into the private equity world,” Archer explained. “And I think he was excited about the prospects for Hunter. And, you know, he was just, just thanking me. I think it was a nice gesture.”

During the interview, Carlson asked Archer about Hunter Biden’s business specialization. Archer said Hunter Biden specialized in reducing regulatory exposure for businesses, specifically for Burisma Holdings.

“So really, the business of Washington is selling access,” Tucker stated.

“Understanding a regulatory environment means selling access,” Archer replied.

“He [Hunter Biden] knew a lot of people. But obviously, there were some familial, you know,” Archer said. “And obviously, I know you’re pointing to the father being the key relationship.”

“It’s an abuse of soft power,” Archer added. “Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president.”

