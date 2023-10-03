New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order against former President Donald Trump on the second day of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud case against him.

The gag order came during the middle of the second day after the court took a lengthy lunch break. On Tuesday, Trump shared a screenshot of a Twitter post that showed a photo of one Engoron’s clerk’s standing next to Democrat Sen. Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Trump referred to Engoron’s clerk as “Schumer’s girlfriend,” and posted her full name on his Truth Social account.

“Schumer’s girlfriend,” Trump claimed, “is running this case against me.”

“How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately,” Trump added.

“This morning, one of the defendants posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue post about a member of my staff,” Engoron said without naming Trump.

“Although I have since ordered the post to be deleted, it has been mailed out to millions of others,” the judge continued.

“Personal attacks of my staff are inappropriate and I won’t tolerate them,” Engoron continued. “Consider this a gag order.”

Engoron also threatened to impose “serious sanctions” if the gag order was violated.

“Yesterday, I warned counsel of this and it was disregarded,” he added. “Failure to abide by this directive will result in serious sanctions — I will be very clear.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News.