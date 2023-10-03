Judge Issues Gag Order Against Donald Trump in Trump Organization New York Trial

Judge Arthur Engoron poses for a picture in his courtroom in New York, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Starting Monday, Oct. 2, Engoron will preside over a non-jury trial in Manhattan to resolve remaining claims in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his company and …
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order against former President Donald Trump on the second day of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil fraud case against him.

The gag order came during the middle of the second day after the court took a lengthy lunch break. On Tuesday, Trump shared a screenshot of a Twitter post that showed a photo of one Engoron’s clerk’s standing next to Democrat Sen. Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 3: Former President Donald Trump departs from court after attending his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 03, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Judge Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Trump referred to Engoron’s clerk as “Schumer’s girlfriend,” and posted her full name on his Truth Social account. 

“Schumer’s girlfriend,” Trump claimed, “is running this case against me.” 

“How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately,” Trump added.

“This morning, one of the defendants posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue post about a member of my staff,” Engoron said without naming Trump. 

“Although I have since ordered the post to be deleted, it has been mailed out to millions of others,” the judge continued. 

“Personal attacks of my staff are inappropriate and I won’t tolerate them,” Engoron continued. “Consider this a gag order.”

Engoron also threatened to impose “serious sanctions” if the gag order was violated.

“Yesterday, I warned counsel of this and it was disregarded,” he added. “Failure to abide by this directive will result in serious sanctions — I will be very clear.”

