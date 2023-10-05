Radio host, columnist, and author Dennis Prager celebrated Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration as a “very important book” from “one of the most important people in the country.”

Marlow joined Prager on “The Dennis Prager Show” on Wednesday to discuss his new book Breaking Biden, an exhaustively researched exposé into President Joe Biden.



“Alex Marlow, with Breitbart, is a real asset to this country. I don’t know how these people are invented, and I’m serious. I’ve tried to explore this issue my whole life. What makes fighters and courageous and insightful people? Can they be made? Are they born? I still don’t have an answer. I think both are true,” Prager said. “Anyways, Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart News Network, which is an awesome site, you should visit regularly. His book came out yesterday. So, I’m really honored to have him on today.”

Marlow praised Prager as an influence, noting that he would “would listen to every minute” of Prager’s show while he was an undergraduate at UC Berkeley.

“I was probably one of the first and maybe the longest Pragertopia subscribers almost 20 to 18 years ago. I was on the UC Berkeley campus, and I would listen to every minute of your show. There were years that would go by, and I don’t think I’d missed a minute,” Marlow said. “So, you’re a big part of it. And I owe you a lot, and just for you to say that about me is means everything.”

Marlow explained he wrote Breaking Biden to challenge the people who underestimated Biden “as some sort of a buffoon who was the puppet, who was just going to hang out in his basement and didn’t have any meaningful skills.”

“I was pretty determined to investigate whether or not that was a truth because I had a suspicion it wasn’t. And I found in virtually every area I investigated that not only is Joe the guy at the top and he is the one who’s truly in charge, but he’s always done this crazy stuff,” Marlow explained.

Prager noted that he owns three copies of the book in different mediums.

“Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration — I already bought it in audio. I’m buying it in Kindle. I will now be one of the only Americans, other than Alex himself, to have the audible, the Kindle, and the hardcover. All right, and by the way, I bought with my own money the audible and the Kindle. I just want you to folks to know that,” Prager said.

Prager also encouraged his listeners to “buy six copies” of Marlow’s latest book.

“As you probably know, I am with one of the most important people in the country, in my opinion, in fighting for the country, Alex Marlow, Senior Editor-in-Chief of Breitbart. The book came out yesterday, you should buy six copies,” Prager said. “I’m really not kidding. I’m laughing, but because it’s not realistic in most cases. But it’s not a bad idea.”

Prager also told Marlow he has “come to the conclusion that” Biden is a “bad human being.” He asked Marlow whether he believes Biden is a malicious actor or genuinely believes his policies are good for the country.

“I don’t think this answer will shock you, but like you, I’m wired not to think my political opponents are bad people,” Marlow responded. “But everything in terms of the evidence that I was able to go through while researching the book does point to Joe Biden being a bad person. I can say that unequivocally.”

Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration is available now in hardcover, eBook, and audiobook read by the author.