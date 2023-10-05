Report: Trump Will Endorse Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly endorse Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his bid to become the Republican Speaker of the House after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

News of the president’s endorsement broke on Thursday as Rep. Troy Nehls announced it on X.

“Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House,” said Nehls.

Just had a great conversation with President Trump about the Speaker’s race. He is endorsing Jim Jordan, and I believe Congress should listen to the leader of our party. I fully support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 6, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Jim Jordan confirmed his run for Speaker of the House shortly after McCarthy’s ouster.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is running for speaker of the House, he confirmed to Breitbart News. The Chairman of the House Judiciary and Weaponization Committees rose to prominence as a fierce opponent of President Barack Obama and Republican Speakers John Boehner (R-OH) and Paul Ryan (R-WI). Jordan transitioned from Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) primary irritant to one of his firmest allies, leading to his ascension atop the Judiciary Committee. He is unquestionably one of House Republicans’ most effective attack dogs against alleged corruption in the White House and within the Biden family and is one of the key figures in House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. The well-known conservative is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus and continues to hold sway over much of the Republicans’ conservative bloc.

Several members of Congress have already endorsed his bid, including Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY).

“Jim Jordan is the definition of a solid conservative and a truly effective leader, and I am proud to publicly express my strong support for him to become the next Speaker of the House. He is a friend and true ally of our America First agenda. Jim was one of the first members of Congress to provide counsel and guidance to our campaign to take back Wyoming’s lone congressional seat. He didn’t blink, he didn’t flinch, and he was in from the get-go,” Hageman said in a written statement to Breitbart News.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.