Jim Jordan Declares Speakership Candidacy Again

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday said he would continue to vie to become the next Speaker of the House.

With House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) dropping out of the Speaker race, Jordan is now the only declared candidate for leader of the House.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) said, “It is an honor to continue to support @Jim_Jordan for Speaker. Principled, Fighter, Conservative, Leader.”

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) said he would support Jordan’s bid for Speaker, although he has some doubts the Ohio congressman can get enough votes to become Speaker.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), said about Jordan, “We should give him an opportunity. Let’s give him a chance and see if he can get 217.”

Despite Jordan’s strong backing from among conservatives, one source told Punchbowl News that some moderate Republicans have doubts about Jordan.

WATCH — Jordan Torches Bragg for Caring “More About Perpetrators Than Victims” at NYC Crime Hearing:

House Judiciary GOP

After House Republicans failed to coalesce around Scalise, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the former RSC chairman, said he will continue to back Jordan’s bid for Speaker.

“I voted for Jim Jordan in the conference election yesterday and I remain committed to doing everything I can to help elect him the next Speaker of the House,” the Hoosier conservative said in a written statement Thursday night. “He is a conservative fighter and a leader who can unite our party. Republicans have a lot of work to do and if Jim Jordan is in the Speaker’s chair we will get it done.”

Chairman of the House Democrat Caucus Pete Aguilar (D-CA) spoke Wednesday about the House Speaker candidates, saying Scalise is someone Democrats can talk to, but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan “is dangerous for our democracy.”

