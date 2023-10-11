Chairman of the House Democrat Caucus Pete Aguilar (D-CA) spoke Wednesday about the House Speaker candidates, saying House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) is someone Democrats can talk to, but House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan “is dangerous for our democracy.”

Aguilar said that Scalise is more “affable” and is someone Democrats can talk with, while Jordan, as a former January 6 select committee member, is “dangerous to our democracy.”

Aguilar spoke as the House Republican Conference convened to choose its next candidate for Speaker.

Both Jordan and Scalise are vying to become the next Speaker of the House and replace the ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Scalise secured the Republican pick for Speaker, although the path ahead will not be easy.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY), who endorsed Jordan’s bid for Speaker, said on Breitbart News Saturday that she backed Jordan because he is “laser-focused” on carrying out the investigations needed to take back America’s government.

Politico reported:

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are vying for the GOP’s nod in a race that could be resolved Wednesday — though many expect it could drag on longer. The vote on Roy’s proposal was seen as a test of Scalise’s support, because his allies came to view the rules change as a covert effort to block him from becoming the conference’s nominee. After Kevin McCarthy struggled through 15 ballots before winning the speakership in January, Republicans began discussing the idea of changing their internal rules for tapping candidates to claim the top gavel. Advocates of the new standard argued that it would have saved House Republicans from another high-profile failure to unite behind a leader.

Scalise needs to secure a nearly unanimous 217 votes to become Speaker, which includes losing no more than four Republican votes.

After Scalise secured the nomination for Speaker, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said she still plans to vote for Jordan on the floor.

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) agreed, saying, “I’m still throwing my support behind Jim Jordan for speaker; I’m not going to change my vote now or any time soon on the House floor.”

