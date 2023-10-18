Democrat Rashida Tlaib Accuses Israel of Bombing Gaza Hospital

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., speaks before introducing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a campaign stop at St. Ambrose University, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Simon Kent

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hastened to social media in the hours after a deadly explosion wracked a Gaza Strip hospital on Tuesday, pointing her finger at Israel as the perpetrator.

Without pausing to check and confirm sources as the original reports first came in, she said on X – formerly Twitter – that “Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that.”

She went on to say President Joe Biden must also share some blame, “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

She cited this “influencer” as evidence for her allegation.

Despite other rash claims from the left, the official U.S. position as outlined by President Joe Biden who is now in Tel Aviv meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Islamic Jihad terrorists and their backers were responsible for the catastrophe.

Biden made clear the attack appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military.

He added the Hamas terror group had only brought suffering to those living in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond.

AP reports the president said, “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” during a meeting with Netanyahu, referring to Hamas terrorists.

The deadly blast, which reportedly killed hundreds of people, sparked outrage, with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas dropping a meeting Wednesday with Biden over the issue.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have since released audio of their own they say shows the terrorists reacting once they realise their mistake in causing the strike on the hospital.

A “proud” Biden told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion.

But he also said it was not hyperbole to say Hamas had “slaughtered” Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack that saw mass rape, torture and slaughter inflicted on Israeli civilians.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.