Democrat Rashida Tlaib Accuses Israel of Bombing Gaza Hospital

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hastened to social media in the hours after a deadly explosion wracked a Gaza Strip hospital on Tuesday, pointing her finger at Israel as the perpetrator.

Without pausing to check and confirm sources as the original reports first came in, she said on X – formerly Twitter – that “Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that.”

She went on to say President Joe Biden must also share some blame, “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. @POTUS this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate. Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many… https://t.co/mZYoifT7bj — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 17, 2023

She cited this “influencer” as evidence for her allegation.

.@HananyaNaftali proudly boasted that Israel bombed Gaza’s ah-Ahli hospital before deleting and two minutes later lying that Hamas did it. He works directly under Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/6QVS9ZoZhk — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) October 17, 2023

Despite other rash claims from the left, the official U.S. position as outlined by President Joe Biden who is now in Tel Aviv meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Islamic Jihad terrorists and their backers were responsible for the catastrophe.

Biden made clear the attack appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military.

He added the Hamas terror group had only brought suffering to those living in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond.

AP reports the president said, “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” during a meeting with Netanyahu, referring to Hamas terrorists.

The deadly blast, which reportedly killed hundreds of people, sparked outrage, with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas dropping a meeting Wednesday with Biden over the issue.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have since released audio of their own they say shows the terrorists reacting once they realise their mistake in causing the strike on the hospital.

Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves: pic.twitter.com/u7WyU8Rxwz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 18, 2023

A “proud” Biden told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the explosion.

But he also said it was not hyperbole to say Hamas had “slaughtered” Israelis in the Oct. 7 attack that saw mass rape, torture and slaughter inflicted on Israeli civilians.