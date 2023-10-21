The Florida Freedom Summit will host the top Republican presidential candidates on Saturday, November 4, at the Gaylord Palms Resort, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler told Breitbart News Saturday.

The summit will host former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Former Gov. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Gov. Chris Christie, Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Rep. Byron Donalds, among others.

“It’s going to be a good event,” Ziegler said. “I mean, it’s at the Gaylord Palms Resort. And it’ll be indoors so it’ll be nice. It’s going to be a beautiful layout. We’re gonna have a lot of patriots. A lot of Floridians show up. The tickets are relatively inexpensive. Every dollar goes towards helping the Republican Party of Florida, which will, you know, earmark those dollars to help the eventual nominee and all of our Republican candidates, make sure they win. So again, Florida freedom summit.com. November 4 all day, and we do have all those presidential candidates that are showing up. It’s gonna be great.”

Ziegler said many of those attending the summit are names who might run for governorships in 2026, such as Gaetz and Donalds.

“It’s funny if you actually look at the names of people that are speculative to run for governor in 2026. Because we’re going to have an open governor’s race, they’re all going to be there and you’re going to be able to hear directly from them, which is going to be a big race.”

“It’s going to be national news for that cycle. And they’ll all be in attendance,” he said. “So it’s a good event. It’s a good way to hear directly from these individuals that you normally see in the news or reading the newspapers. And again, just bringing patriots together, it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Ziegler said Democrats are trying to stem the tide by increasing voters who register Democrat. He also said the number of Republican voters has exploded with new registrations. “On August 1, the Democrats launched a $1 million voter registration effort and when they made the announcement on August 1 of this year, I was like, ‘Okay, this will be interesting. Let’s see what happens,'” he said.

“Well, we just got our numbers back for the month of September yesterday. I think it was yesterday. And we increased our margin by 37,000 votes just in the month of September. So what they’re doing is not working,” he continued. “And frankly it goes back to people are rejecting the Democrat agenda and their priorities and their principles. They have become so vile, you know — they’re focused on indoctrinating, sexualizing, [and] mutilating children.”

