Report: David Weiss Unlikely to Publicly Testify About Hunter Biden Case

Special Counsel David Weiss, who is investigating Hunter Biden for tax, gun, and FARA violations, reportedly will probably not testify publicly before Congress about IRS whistleblower claims of political interference in the probe.

A source familiar with the negotiations with Weiss told Politico that Weiss will sit for a transcribed interview with congressional investigators on November 7 but will not publicly appear before Congress. The Justice Department is apparently using the excuse that Weiss is involved in an ongoing case and only has time for one appearance before Congress.

Weiss’s availability — or lack thereof — comes after IRS whistleblowers leveled allegations against the DOJ’s probe. IRS whistleblowers say the DOJ prevented Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden, including in separate jurisdictions.

WATCH — IRS Whistleblower: My Contemporaneous Documentation Contradicts Garland, Weiss on Hunter Case

House Republicans want Weiss to clear up the contradictions between the whistleblower testimonies and DOJ claims.

On June 23, Attorney General Merrick denied all whistleblower allegations. Garland said in September that nobody had the authority to block Weiss from charging Hunter Biden, though “they could refuse to partner with him.”

However, a current FBI agent corroborated in September that Weiss’s authority in the probe was undercut by “other processes” in his effort to potentially charge the president’s son.

U.S. Attorney for Washington, DC, Matthew Graves told investigators in October that he balked at partnering with Weiss to bring tax charges in 2022 against Hunter Biden, broadly corroborating IRS whistleblowers’ claims Hunter Biden received preferential treatment.

