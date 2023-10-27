GOP Governors Association Hits Airwaves in Kentucky Backing Daniel Cameron

Kentucky Values, a group affiliated with the Republican Governors Association (RGA), announced the launch of two advertisements backing Republican gubernatorial nominee and Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the home stretch of his race against Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY).

The 15-second advertisements released Friday, titled “Strong” and “Endorsed,” highlight Cameron’s efforts to fight the Biden administration through legal action as attorney general, as well as his endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“Biden threw open the borders, Daniel Cameron sued him. Biden declared war on American energy, Cameron sued again,” the narrator states in “Strong.” “Twenty-three times Cameron fought in court against Biden’s radical agenda. Daniel Cameron — strong against Biden, strong for Kentucky.”

The second ad begins with a clip of Cameron on stage with Trump, who has endorsed him, at a rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Trump trusts Cameron to stop Biden and Beshear’s radical agenda, stand with police to stop violent crime and get Kentucky’s economy back into gear,” the narrator states. “Daniel Cameron, endorsed by Trump, strong for Kentucky.”

The RGA noted that the advertisements bring Kentucky Values’ investment in the race to $10 million, as Kentuckians are set to choose their next governor on November 7.

“President Trump and Kentuckians know Daniel Cameron’s proven record means he will stop Biden and Beshear, stand with police to stop violent crime, and get Kentucky’s economy back into gear,” RGA Press Secretary Courtney Alexander said in a statement shared via press release.

The race comes on the heels of Gov.-Elect Jeff Landry’s (R-LA) big victory in Louisiana’s primary this month, where he flipped the governorship red after beating a number of opponents in a crowded field and averted a runoff. Cameron hopes to follow Landry’s lead.

Cameron is a staunch defender of conservative values, including law and order and the Second Amendment, having received an endorsement from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“Unlike @AndyBeshearKY, I will not bow to Joe Biden or radical liberals who wage war on the Second Amendment. I’ll always defend the Constitution.” — NRA-Endorsed @DanielCameronAG https://t.co/4dAoodCuFq — NRA (@NRA) October 2, 2023

“The Second Amendment is enshrined in our constitution for a reason, in the Bill of Rights, and I’m going to be a governor who stands up for that Second Amendment,” Cameron told Breitbart News Second Amendment Columnist AWR Hawkins on October 3.

Cameron noted that in Beshear’s last election, Beshear had the support of the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police, but it is now supporting Cameron in this election cycle. Notably, the 2019 endorsement came before calls for defunding the police on the left were substantially amplified in 2020 after the death of George Floyd.

“Like most Kentuckians, the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police has grown tired of Beshear’s rhetoric and they want somebody who is actually going to support them in deed,” Cameron told Hawkins.

WATCH — Donald Trump Praises “Brilliant” Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Response to Breonna Taylor Case:

