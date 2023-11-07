Democrats Keep Seat on Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Democrats have kept a seat on the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, retaining their 4-2 majority against Republicans on the court.

Daniel McCaffery (D) has won nearly 53 percent of the vote as of Tuesday evening with 93 percent reporting against Carolyn Carluccio (R). McCaffery took in more than 1.4 million votes against Carluccio’s 1.29 million votes.

While Carluccio won the majority of counties in Pennsylvania, McCaffery won the most populous regions of the state — taking 63 percent of Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh sits, and 83 percent of Philadelphia County.

McCaffery is currently a judge on the state’s Superior Court while Carluccio serves as a judge on the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

The state’s Supreme Court already has a 4-2 Democrat majority so McCaffery’s win does not change the partisan control of the court. McCaffery will take Justice Max Baer’s (D) seat after he passed in 2022.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.