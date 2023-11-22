New York City is on “heightened alert” following the vehicle explosion that occurred on a bridge entering the U.S. from Canada, Democrat Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday.

“The NYPD and our team have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Buffalo after an explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, and we’ve already sent NYPD officers upstate to support efforts on the ground,” Adams said as concerns arise over the possibility of suspected terror, particularly given the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which features the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade taking place on Thursday in the Big Apple.

“The NYPD and our partners have already enhanced security, and the city is on heightened alert due to the upcoming holiday, so the public will see increased security at locations across New York City, including entry and egress points into and out of the city,” he said.

“We have also reached out to, and are in ongoing communication with, partners from across different levels of government to assist with this effort. Our number one priority is, and always will be, the safety of New Yorkers,” Adams continued.

“We will release additional information as it becomes available and will have more information to share this afternoon at our pre-arranged security briefing on the Thanksgiving Day Parade,” he added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said her administration is “closely monitoring the situation” and has the state police “actively” working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to “monitor all points of entry to New York. “

I’ve been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

At my direction, @nyspolice is actively working with the @FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement & emergency responders & will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 22, 2023

The statements follow the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in what some are suspecting could be a potential act of terrorism.

The FBI Buffalo Field Office said in a statement that it is investigating the explosion but emphasized that the situation is “very fluid” at this point.

#FBI Buffalo statement on investigation at the Rainbow Bridge: pic.twitter.com/jRaGLL8sU8 — FBI Buffalo (@FBIBuffalo) November 22, 2023

This story is developing.