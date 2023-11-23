A cadre of pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when they covered themselves in fake blood and glued themselves to the middle of 6th Avenue.

“Several protesters — wearing white jumpsuits with protest slogans and already splattered with red — interrupted the floats and balloons just before 11 a.m., forcing the parade to be halted,” noted the New York Post.

“They walked 6th Avenue with large signs including ‘Liberation for Palestine and Planet,’ a message they also chanted,” it added. “Several then pretended to be dead on the ground as others walked around pouring fake blood over them and the road — with their chants met by loud boos from spectators.”

Fox News noted that some activists were heard saying, “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

Some of the activists were heard yelling the anti-Israel chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” The chant generally means support for the destruction of Israel. Some had messages like “militarism,” “racism,” and “ethnic cleansing” emblazoned over their jumpsuits. When an officer approached to move them, a protester said, “I’m glued down, I can’t get up … We need a ceasefire.”

“The Palestinians deserve the right to return to their ancestral land,” the activist could be heard saying.

Another activist even included some climate change messaging, “There’s an ongoing genocide, and our planet is dying.”

Some activists were heard crying in pain as the police attempted to move them. Parade spectators were noticeably miffed by the display.

“It’s pissing me off,” a parade attendee said. “Do it somewhere else. Not today, they’re ruining the parade. They super-glued their hands to the street. These people worked hard to be in this parade.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.