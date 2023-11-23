United States bases and troops in Iraq and Syria were attacked with mortars and armed drones on Thanksgiving Day, according to several reports.

According to Sky News Arabia, U.S. and international forces were attacked four times in Iraq and Syria, but there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure.

In Iraq, several suicide drones were launched at the Ain al-Asad air base west of Baghdad, as well as one at the Harir base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed, according to the report.

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attacks in Iraq, according to Sky Arabia News. There was also a claim that militia forces stormed the base using rocket-propelled grenades and small arms.

There was alleged video of the attack but that has not been independently confirmed.

As of November 21, the count of attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since October 17 has risen to 66 — not including the most recently reported attacks. There have been at least 62 injuries from those attacks.

The attacks against U.S. bases and troops began ten days after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,200.

Retired Special Forces Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joe Kent, who is running for Congress in Washington state posted on X:

In Iraq & Syria our troops are being served rocket attacks paid for by the US taxpayer thanks to our stupid 2 decades of failed policies & Biden’s corruption. Don’t say “thank you for your service”, vote out the scum that got us here & keeps us here.

