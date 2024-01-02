Charlamagne tha God Says He Has No Plans to Back Biden-Harris Again

Radio show host Charlamagne tha God, who is popular with black audiences, said in a recent interview that he has no plans to back President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election in 2024.

Politico wrote that the host told the outlet he “has no plans to throw his support behind Biden’s reelection” and that “he said he feels burned by backing Harris.”

“I’ve learned my lesson from doing that,” he told Politico. “Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared.”

He said he suspects neither of them would return to interview with him on his show The Breakfast Club this cycle.

He said he still gets blowback from his decision to endorse Biden in 2020. He said he did so because he picked Harris as his vice president nominee, but that she has not lived up to her promises.

“When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues,” he told the outlet.

“‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them],'” he added. “Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?”

Charlamagne also said he thinks Biden is a lousy messenger and lacks the basic political skills that former President Donald Trump posesses.

The interview comes as Biden is suffering a loss in support among minority and young voters.

A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed that one in five black voters would support a third-party candidate in 2024.

The poll also showed Biden has fallen behind Trump, the likely Republican nominee, with Hispanic and young voters, 39-34 percent and 37-33 percent, respectively. Both groups backed Biden in 2020.

