President Joe Biden is heading into election year showing “alarming weakness” among “stalwarts” of the Democrat base — black, Hispanic, and young voters, according to a new poll.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed that one in five black voters would support a third-party candidate in 2024.

In addition, Biden has fallen behind former President Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee, with Hispanic and young voters, 39-34 percent and 37-33 percent, respectively. Both groups backed Biden in 2020.

Trump has the support of 12 percent of black voters, the same percentage he had in 2020, according to the poll.

The survey included 1,000 likely voters and was conducted by landline and cell phone Tuesday through Friday last week, having a margin of error of ± 3.1 points.

The poll showed a huge enthusiasm gap between Trump and Biden.

The poll showed that 44 percent of Trump supporters describe themselves as a “10” on a thermometer measuring enthusiasm, the highest possible level, but among Biden supporters, only 18 percent called themselves a “10.” Joyce Masumoto, a Trump supporter, told USA Today, “Donald Trump, he has integrity. … Biden and the Democrats − always bringing up Donald Trump. He’s not even doing anything and they’re blaming things on himself.”

The poll also showed that Vice President Kamala Harris got lower job approval ratings than Biden among black voters: 56 percent, compared with Biden’s 68 percent. She is also less popular among young voters: 27 percent, compared to Biden’s 32 percent.

“It’s exciting to have a woman vice president; that’s cool,” Sara Falls, a 46-year-old high school English teacher from Oakland, California, told USA Today. “But…I don’t really know what she’s up to. What is she up to? What does she do? I don’t know.”

