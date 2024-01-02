Republicans Have Spent over $100 Million on Iowa Ads Ahead of Caucus

Republican candidates and the groups supporting them have spent almost $105 million on ads in the Hawkeye State, and that figure is only expected to increase, according to reports.
According to a breakdown from AdImpact, the pro-Haley Super PAC, the SFA Fund, has spent the most, dropping 3.3 million on advertisements across the state. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s individual campaign has spent $1.3 million.
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has dropped short of one million in Iowa — $954.1k.
Republicans spend over $100 million on Iowa ads, with more to come:
"Republican presidential candidates and outside groups have blanketed the Iowa airwaves ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses, spending nearly $105 million on ads there in 2023."https://t.co/ozZJz6uePX
— AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) January 2, 2024
Two groups supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fight Right and Good Fight, have spent over $1 million in Iowa combined — $704.8k and $609k, respectively. DeSantis’s campaign, specifically, has dropped fewer than half a million on Iowa ads — $412.5k. That follows news of the other pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down actually backing down in Iowa, pulling all of its 2024 reservations not only in Iowa but New Hampshire as well following a series of major departures and internal drama:
🚨Pro-Ron DeSantis group Never Back Down is canceling all of its 2024 reservations in Iowa and New Hampshire. So far, we've tracked cancelations totaling $2.5M.
— AdImpact Politics (@AdImpact_Pol) December 22, 2023
Ryan Binkley, a Texas pastor who is also running in the GOP race, has spent $175.9k, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, who is skipping the CNN debate ahead of the Iowa caucus, has spent $29.1k. Breitbart News revealed on Tuesday that Ramaswamy will be engaging in his own form of counterprogramming during the CNN debate, joining podcaster Tim Pool for a live audience show in Des Moines, Iowa.
RELATED VIDEO — “I Just Wonder Who the Nominee Will Be?” GOP Challengers Debate as Trump Leads by Double Digits:
The expected advertising does not stop there, either, as candidates and their groups are expected to drop at least another $7.5 million before Election Day, which is less than two weeks away, Both Haley and DeSantis hope to finish strong in the Hawkeye State as they have both struggled to put a dent in Trump’s lead.
Tuesday’s results from RealClearPolling show reason for concern, as Trump leads by an average of 32.7 points in Iowa with majority support — 51.3 percent. DeSantis and Haley are neck and neck, separated by 2.5 percent with 18.6 points and 16.1 points, respectively. Everyone else falls into the single digits.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.