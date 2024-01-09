Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “done for sure” in the presidential race, MAGA Inc. spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Leavitt spoke about the state of the Republican presidential primary race as the Iowa caucuses swiftly approach and briefly discussed DeSantis’s continued decline, as he is now simply predicting a strong showing in Iowa rather than an outright victory.

“Ron DeSantis has been a disaster. He’d be lucky to finish third or fourth place in Iowa,” she said, explaining that DeSantis has “absolutely no support left here in New Hampshire, I can tell you that firsthand.”

“He’s done for sure. We feel very confident about President Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire. He’s dominant consistently,” she said, attributing that to voters realizing how crucial this election truly is.

“We cannot afford to gamble it on a first time candidate who’s going to roll up to the White House not knowing what to do or where to go. We need a leader who can walk in there on day one, call Putin to end the war in Ukraine or China and say, ‘Cut the crap, you’re not going to invade Taiwan,’ and call the president of Mexico and say, ‘Hey, guess what? Our border is closed. We are reimplementing the Remain in Mexico policy,'” she said, as just a few examples.

“Only President Trump can do that and execute on day one. And so the polls are looking good,” she said, warning that supporters cannot be too comfortable, because voter turnout is what matters.

“The polls look great, but we still have to get out and vote,” she added.

