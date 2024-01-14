Never Trumper Bill Kristol Takes Break from Supporting Foreign Wars to Endorse Nikki Haley

ADEL, IOWA - JANUARY 14: Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley greets attendees during a campaign event at Country Lane Lodge on January 14, 2024 in Adel, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race when they go to …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Bradley Jaye

Bill Kristol, a former Republican who left the party over its embrace of Donald Trump, has endorsed Nikki Haley one day before the Iowa caucus kicks off.

“I’m an ex-Republican. But if I were an Iowan, I’d be crossing back over to vote for Haley Monday. Voting against Trump in Republican caucuses and primaries is the most effective way—and a legal and legitimate way—to oppose Trump this winter and spring.

Kristol has long been a bitter opponent of Trump, ever since Trump traded insults with then-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in 2015. Long before he openly called for voters to change party affiliations to influence primaries and caucuses, Kristol called the reelection of Donald Trump a “threat to democracy.”

He even once indicated that he would support a military coup against Trump if it became necessary.

Kristol’s disconnect with Republican voters has become increasingly apparent. Despite leaving the Republican Party, Kristol leads a group called “Republicans for Ukraine,” which advocates tens of billions in additional aid for the Ukraine war effort against Russia — an increasingly unpopular position for Republican voters.

Bill Kristol speaking at an event at the Art Museum at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona.

Bill Kristol speaking at an event at the Art Museum at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Kristol has also called upon Republican voters to support Democrat politicians “for a while,” and said he would support a 2024 presidential ticket led by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

He has even gone as far as to suggest Democrats recruit left-wing pop star John Legend to replace President Joe Biden in 2024, calling the “So High” singer “our version of [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky.”

Kristol’s statement met with widespread ridicule Sunday night. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted, “Forever neocon, former Cheney Republican, Bill Kristol says vote Nikki.”

“Need I say anything more?”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.