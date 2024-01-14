Never Trumper Bill Kristol Takes Break from Supporting Foreign Wars to Endorse Nikki Haley

Bill Kristol, a former Republican who left the party over its embrace of Donald Trump, has endorsed Nikki Haley one day before the Iowa caucus kicks off.
“I’m an ex-Republican. But if I were an Iowan, I’d be crossing back over to vote for Haley Monday. Voting against Trump in Republican caucuses and primaries is the most effective way—and a legal and legitimate way—to oppose Trump this winter and spring.
I’m an ex-Republican. But if I were an Iowan, I’d be crossing back over to vote for Haley Monday.
Voting against Trump in Republican caucuses and primaries is the most effective way—and a legal and legitimate way—to oppose Trump this winter and spring. https://t.co/6fPVqhbeje
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 14, 2024
Kristol has long been a bitter opponent of Trump, ever since Trump traded insults with then-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) in 2015. Long before he openly called for voters to change party affiliations to influence primaries and caucuses, Kristol called the reelection of Donald Trump a “threat to democracy.”
He even once indicated that he would support a military coup against Trump if it became necessary.
Kristol’s disconnect with Republican voters has become increasingly apparent. Despite leaving the Republican Party, Kristol leads a group called “Republicans for Ukraine,” which advocates tens of billions in additional aid for the Ukraine war effort against Russia — an increasingly unpopular position for Republican voters.
Kristol has also called upon Republican voters to support Democrat politicians “for a while,” and said he would support a 2024 presidential ticket led by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
He has even gone as far as to suggest Democrats recruit left-wing pop star John Legend to replace President Joe Biden in 2024, calling the “So High” singer “our version of [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky.”
Kristol’s statement met with widespread ridicule Sunday night. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted, “Forever neocon, former Cheney Republican, Bill Kristol says vote Nikki.”
“Need I say anything more?”
Forever neocon, former Cheney Republican, Bill Kristol says vote Nikki.
Need I say anything more?
#nevernikki https://t.co/rwxbUMKKBh https://t.co/tpeXIDRQDM
— Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2024
Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.