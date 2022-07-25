2024: Bill Kristol Says Democrats Should Recruit John Legend (Not Kamala) to Replace Biden — ‘Our Version’ of Zelensky

Neocon and rabid anti-Trumper Bill Kristol took to Twitter on Monday to suggest Democrats recruit left-wing pop star John Legend to replace President Joe Biden in 2024, calling the “So High” singer “our version of [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky.”

“I’ve been saying for a while that we need as our next president our version of the admirable Volodymyr Zelensky,” Kristol wrote. “Today I got another ‘personal message’ — i.e., mass e-mail — from @johnlegend on behalf of Democrats.”

“Which leads me to ask: When Biden steps aside — John Legend in 2024?” the political commentator added.

I've been saying for a while that we need as our next president our version of the admirable Volodymyr Zelensky. Today I got another "personal message"–i.e., mass e-mail–from @johnlegend on behalf of Democrats. Which leads me to ask: When Biden steps aside–John Legend in 2024? pic.twitter.com/Jkza2at0RL — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 25, 2022

Readers quickly took to social media to mock Kristol for his suggestion, as well as express their confusion over his remarks.

“We need a president owned by a corrupt oligarch? Odd take,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Imagine going from advising Reagan and Bush Sr. to posting stuff like this,” another said.

“Dammit! Had an idea to vote for Trump should he run in ’24. Bill Kristol getting a ‘personal message’ from Hollywood’s John Legend changes everything,” one Twitter user quipped.

“This has to be a troll, right?” another asked.

“This is a parody account now, right?” another echoed.

“No amount of crack can get me hit send on this kind of tweet,” another Twitter user reacted.

“Bill is day drinking again,” another tweeted.

Kristol has become his own parody account. https://t.co/N4YI4H7XnW — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 25, 2022

What are you on? Seriously. I love to escape reality too. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 25, 2022

This is not the first time Kristol has made social media users scoff over his comments.

In March, Kristol was torched on Twitter for comparing President Joe Biden’s dangerous call for a regime change in Russia to former President Ronald Reagan’s iconic “tear down this wall” speech.

